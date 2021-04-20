Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHN ABRAHAM John Abraham to produce Hindi remake of Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'

Actor-producer John Abraham is all set to remake south star Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Malayalam film "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" in Hindi. Abraham is known for producing films like "Vicky Donor", "Madras Café", "Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran" and others under his banner JA Entertainment. The 2020 Malayalam-language action thriller is written and directed by Sachy of "Anarkali" fame.

"We have the remake of Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. We are in the process of putting it all together. It is a beautiful film," Abraham told PTI.

Besides this film, the 48-year-old actor is also producing slice-of-life film 'Tara vs Bilal', which features Harshvardhan Rane and Angira Dhar. “We are starting a film called ‘Tara vs Bilal’, we are producing it. It is a beautiful slice-of-life relevant film. It stars Harshvardhan Rane and Angira Dhar. It starts either this month or in May. It is directed by Samar Shaikh,” Abraham told PTI.

Abraham was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's "Mumbai Saga". John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer hit theaters on March 19. The action-crime drama showed the changing face of the city during the 1980s and '90s. Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar. The film takes us back to the world cops, gangsters, deceit, betrayal, and violence, against the backdrop of the eighties and the nineties. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta of White Feather Films and Sangeeta Ahir.

Meanwhile, Abraham's future projects are "Pathan" and "Ek Villain Returns". He is also awaiting release of "Satyameva Jayate 2" and "Attack", scheduled to arrive in cinema halls this year.