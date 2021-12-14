Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FANPAGE John Abraham deletes all Instagram posts ahead of 49th birthday. Is his account hacked?

John Abraham who was last seen in the film Satyamev Jayate 2 has deleted all posts and display picture from his official Instagram handle. However, the reels that he has shared on his account are still intact. The actor for the unversed enjoys a massive fan following of 9.7 million and himself follows 108 people on the social media platform. It is still unknown why this happened-- whether his account got hacked or he himself decided to take that move. He will be celebrating his 49th birthday on December 17 this year.

Speaking about his reel, it had details of a song from Satyameva Jayate 2. Captioning the post, John wrote, "Bajega sachai ka danka, jiske sar par hoga #MaaSherawali ka haath Song Out Now: Link In Bio #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November."

His fans are currently waiting for a statement about the happening. This is how John's account looks like now:

This development came after the actor received backlash for his statement on the occurance of heart attacks during The Kapil Sharma Show. Speaking about the same, John revealed how oil reacts with water in our body and form bubbles in the blood. This he said travels to our heart causing stress induced heart attack.

The video was posted on Twitter by user Prerna Chettri along with the caption, “I wish our medical students had this much confidence!!! Gibberish at all levels!!!”

On the work front, he was seen playing triple role in his last release 'Satyamev Jayate 2' co-starring Divya Khosla Kumar. Next up, he has Attack, Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2' starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.