Janhvi Kapoor wraps up shoot in London for upcoming film Uljah; shares pictures on Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor will be essaying the role of a young IFS officer in Ulajh.

Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll and takes us on the ride for her behind the scenes of her upcoming film Uljah. The cast and crew recently wrapped up their schedule in the vibrant city of London and the excitement is palpable.

Janhvi Kapoor concluded the first schedule of her upcoming film Uljah in London. The actress took to Instagram to share the pictures and wrote in the caption, “20 days of Uljah done. 20 more to go food for the soul.”

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah also took to social media, giving us a sneak peek into the rollercoaster ride of emotions that the cast experienced. From hot weather to rainy days, clashing helmets to night shifts, this dedicated team endured it all with a smile, their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to their craft shine through in their posts. Making movies isn’t just a job for them, it’s a passion that fuels their spirits and brings them unparalleled satisfaction.

As the first schedule in London concludes, actor Roshan Matthew hints at the excitement that lies ahead. With their bearings a bit all over the place, the cast can’t wait to dive into the next leg of this exhilarating project.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, this patriotic thriller promises to take audiences on a gripping journey alongside a young IFS officer entangled in a dangerous conspiracy far from home. With a stellar ensemble cast that includes Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, Ulajh is poised to captivate and leave a lasting impression.

Set in the prestigious world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows a young IFS officer, played by Kapoor, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is also gearing up for another film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The teaser of the film was also released recently.

