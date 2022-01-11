Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi test negative for COVID19

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KHUSHI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID

After Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor confirmed that she was tested positive for COVID19. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor informed her fans that she and her sister, Khushi, both had tested positive for Covid-19 on January 3 and have now finally tested negative for the virus. Her post read, "Hey guys, so me and my sister tested positive for Covid 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!"