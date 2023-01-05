Janhvi Kapoor back with Shikhar Pahariya? Actress hides face when spotted together in car | VIRAL PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM; VIRAL BHAYANI Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are rumoured to have been dating again!

It looks like Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor isn't hiding her rumoured romance with Shikhar Pahariya anymore! The actress was spotted with her apparent beau at a family dinner at cousin Rhea Kapoor's Mumbai residence on Wednesday night. The private bash was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, and the couple arrived at the event together, all smiles.

Apparently, JAnmhvi couldn't stop blushing as the paparazzi caught them arriving together in a car. In some photos which have gone viral on social media, JAnhvi was seemingly trying to hide her face. Take a look:

Shikhar, who is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, has even been mentioned as Janhvi's ex-boyfriend by Karan Johar on an episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. Reports claim that she dated him before her Bollywood debut.

Janhvi and Shikhar were rumoured to have been in a relationship before, but it seems they've rekindled their romance after going on a vacation together to the Maldives recently. The couple was also seen at Kunal Rawal's fashion show in Delhi-NCR, and Shikhar made his first public appearance with Janhvi's father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, at actor Anil Kapoor's birthday bash.

But it's not just Shikhar that Janhvi has been linked to lately - the actress has also been rumoured to be dating Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani. However, Orry has been spotted with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, on numerous occasions.

Despite all the rumours and speculation, one thing is clear - Janhvi and Shikhar do seem to have found their way back to each other, It is friendship or something more than that, only time will tell. However, one thing's for sure: Janhvi and Shikhar's love story is sure to keep us on the edge of our seats.

