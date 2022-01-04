Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JACQUELINEFERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim suffers heart stroke, rushed to hospital in Bahrain

Trouble for Jacqueline Fernandez has increased again. The year 2021 ended on a controversial note for the actress after her name got involved in conman Sukhesh Chandrasekhar's case. And now it seems that her 2022 has also started on a bad note. According to reports, Jacqueline's mother Kim Fernandez suffered a heart stroke after which she was rushed to a hospital in Bahrain. As per Pinkvilla, Jacqueline's mother is currently under medical supervision and details about her health are still awaited. For those unversed, the actress' parents have been living in Bahrain for quite some time now. While for Jacqueline, she is in Mumbai owing to her professional commitments.