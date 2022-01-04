Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim suffers heart stroke, rushed to hospital in Bahrain

As per reports, Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim Fernandez suffered a heart stroke after which she was rushed to a hospital in Bahrain. She is currently under medical supervision and details about her health are still awaited. The 'Bhoot Police' actress' parents have been living in Bahrain for quite some time now while Jacqueline stays in Mumbai owing to her professional commitments.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2022 16:15 IST
Trouble for Jacqueline Fernandez has increased again. The year 2021 ended on a controversial note for the actress after her name got involved in conman Sukhesh Chandrasekhar's case. And now it seems that her 2022 has also started on a bad note. According to reports, Jacqueline's mother Kim Fernandez suffered a heart stroke after which she was rushed to a hospital in Bahrain. As per Pinkvilla, Jacqueline's mother is currently under medical supervision and details about her health are still awaited. For those unversed, the actress' parents have been living in Bahrain for quite some time now. While for Jacqueline, she is in Mumbai owing to her professional commitments.

 

