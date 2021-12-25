Ishaan Khatter shares sneak peek into Hollywood cameo in Don't Look Up | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAANKHATTER Ishaan Khatter shares sneak peek into Hollywood cameo

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is making waves in the west. The actor recently shared a short clip from his Hollywood cameo in the Netflix film Don't Look Up. The film hit the OTT platform on December 24. Sharing how delighted he is, the actor gave fans a sneak peek into his role and said, "Finally found time to kick back and enjoy Christmas Eve with the movie I’ve looked forward to most this year…Whoa. WAITTTT A MINUTE. Who dat?"

He added, "So cool to do this little cameo and be in the same montage as the GOAT Meryl Streep and genius Leo."

In the film, Ishaan plays the role of a vlogger and can be seen saying, "The US President Orlean, has not included India or any other nation in the world to be a part of this mission." He looks angry and irritated in the short clip.

Talking about the film, Don't Look Up is a science-fiction film and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers who discover that a comet is fast approaching Earth with the potential to destroy lives. It also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet among others.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will soon be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. It is all set to release on July 15 next year.