Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan urges citizens to avoid train travel amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, actor Hrithik Roshan has appealed to the public to avoid travelling-- especially by train. Retweeting Ministry of Railways' tweet, Hrithik wrote: "It is seen that many people are still using the train and railway station. I would like to request people not to do this. Don't travel by train right now unless absolutely necessary."

"Do not put yourself and your co-passengers at risk. The government is taking proactive steps. Support them," he further said.

On March 21, the Ministry of Railways shared that it has "found some cases of coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky".

Hrithik Roshan, who enjoyed phenomenal success in 2019 with War and Super 30, recently three characters from his career, which he would love to do it all over again. In a recent interaction with Mid-day, when the handsome hunk was to choose three, he replied, "I think all the films that I have done which were either 2 hero films or ensemble films are experiences which I cherish the most - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, even War with Tiger, Dhoom 2. So all the films, where there's been an ensemble and a lot of actors came together as friends to make a film will be the films I would do all over again."

While we have not seen Hrithik Roshan officially signing any project, the actor will be seen in Krrish 4 as recently filmmaker Sanjay Gupta revealed that he is writing the film along with the group of writers. Hrithik expressed his desire to work as a cop in a movie.

"In my entire life I have essayed all kinds of roles. However, I haven't got a chance to play the character of a policeman. I would urge the filmmakers to write a police officer's role for me because that will be the most challenging role of my life. I am sure I will make it the best role of my life," said the Krrish actor at Umang: A Mumbai Police Welfare Fund's Initiative.

