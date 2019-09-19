Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff at war with each other even off-screen. Seen their T-shirts?

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff step out to promote their movie War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff took the promotions of their upcoming movie to another level. The actors who will be seen taking on each other in Siddharth Anand's directorial have been at war with each other since the trailer release. Hrithik and Tiger not only warned each other while sharing the trailer but are also not missing any opportunity to take a dig at each other. Proof? T-shirts which they recently wore during a promotional event.

Basically, Hrithik during a latest promotional outing wore a t-shirt which has a scene from Tiger's A Flying Jatt printed on it. Well, that's not it. Let's come to the words that were imprinted along with the photo. "Flying away from this war already?" Ouch! It hurts, Team Tiger.

Well, Tiger was also not far behind. He made sure to answer his mentor in his style. Accepting the T-shirt challenge, the Baaghi actor wore a tee which has photo of Hrithik's Krrish imprinted on it along with words which read ''Hiding your fear behind a mask?". Slow clap! What an apt reply!

Yash Raj Films which is producing War also starring Vaani Kapoor juxtaposed both their pictures and wrote, ''Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are ready for War. Team Hrithik or Team Tiger - Whose side are you on?"

Earlier, Hrithik and Tiger shared the trailer on their social media accounts in an interesting way. ''It’s a #WAR. I’ll let my actions speak louder than words @iTIGERSHROFF ;) See you on 2nd October #HrithikvsTiger #TeamHrithik,'' wrote Hrithik.

On the other hand, Tiger wrote, ''The countdown to your defeat has started, @iHrithik! #TeamTiger ready to celebrate our win?''

On a related note, while Hrithik plays the role of a rogue Indian army official Kabir, Tiger plays his former protégé Kabir, who is tasked with killing his ex-mentor. War promises to treat its viewers with some never-seen-before action sequences and chase scenes.

Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka also play important roles in Siddharth Anand's directorial. War will lock horns with another big-budget Telugu movie Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The multi-starrer movie is being presented in Hindi by Farhan Akhtar.