Himanshi Khurana suffers high fever and bleeding nose; hospitalised in Romania

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Himanshi Khurana

Punjabi actress-singer Himanshi Khurana, who was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13, has been hospitalised in Romania after suffering a nosebleed and high fever. The actress was shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film Fatto De Yaar Bade Ne. Reportedly, Himanshi was filming a rain sequence in an extremely freezing climate. The actress is currently under doctor's supervision and is taking proper medical treatment.

The Punjabi singer and actress who is known for her films such as 'Jeet Jaangey Jahaan', 'Sadda Haq', 'Leather Life', 'Afsar' and many more, was shooting for a sequence in the film in which she had to shoot under the rain in extremely cold weather. Himanshi was shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film 'Fatto De Yaar Bade Ne' at nearly -7 degree temperature when she got a high fever and her nose started bleeding.

Despite her sickness, she continued to shoot but later, she was hospitalised.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi had entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wildcard contestant and she had some ugly fights with Shehnaaz Gill. On the show, she fell in love with her co-contestant Asim Riaz and the two began dating inside the house. Asim and Himanshi have been going strong ever since they confessed their feelings for one another on a controversial reality show. One of the most loved couples of tinsel town, they are often papped together on dates and vacations.

Latest Entertainment News