Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Kareena Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood celebrates filmmaker's special day

Image Source : INSTA/KAREENA KAPOOR,TWITTER SANJAY DUTT Karan Johar with Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar turns a year older today. The filmmaker who's known for his extravagant friend circle and popular films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to name some will have a quiet birthday this year, given the coronavirus curbs imposed by the government. However, it hasn't stopped his friends from the industry to celebrate his birthday virtually and make him feel super special. Karan's friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry took to social media platforms to share special messages with him.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a frequent collaborator with Karan in multiple hit films shared a black and white photo to wash him on his special day. "Happy Birthday, Kjo... I love You," she captioned the Instagram post.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has recently worked with Karan in 'Kalank' tweeted an old picture with him seemingly from the filmmaker's talk show Koffee with Karan and wrote, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar Wishing you a year ahead filled with love & happiness!"

Shanaya Kapoor, who will soon be making her acting debut with a Karan Johar project shared a picture of him with her parents -- Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor -- writing, "Happy birthday KaranRed heart we love you! Red heartRed heart #famRed heart #throwback karanjohar @maheepkapoor."

Here's how more Bollywood celebs wished Karan Johar on his birthday: