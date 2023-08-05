Happy birthday Kajol: Times when the actor shook the internet with her statements

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Happy birthday Kajol

Kajol, the name needs no introduction. The Bollywood star, who turned 49 today, has not only enthralled her fans with her impeccable acting prowess but has also charmed everyone with her full-of-life attitude. The actor began her career at the age of 17 and is still relevant and winning hearts.

From Baazigar to The Trial, Kajol proved that when it comes to acing all genres, she has done it all. Be it her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan or her personal life with Ajay Devgn, the actor has never left the limelight for her career spanning 31 years. Besides her career, Kajol has been fierce when it comes to putting out her opinion which also led to controversies. On her birthday, let's go back to memory lane and look at times when Kajol shook her fans with her statements.

On marrying Ajay Devgn, Kajol once revealed that her father was against her wedding during the peak of her film career. In an interview with Mid-Day, she said her father was against her wedding as she was only 24. However, her mother was her biggest supporter and asked her to go with her gut. "I have been lucky that everybody around has always stood up for me. So, I did exactly what I wanted to do. I didn't have to face patriarchy. Or maybe I faced it without realizing it because I can be oblivious in some situations," the actor had said.

Kajol once took a dig at Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar. Notably, the trio has collaborated on several films and are best friends in real life. In an interview with DNA, Kajol had said if a director had issues with her and went to her with a film, she would want the director to sort things out before offering the film.

Kajol was once trolled after she shared a video showing she was served beef by her friend Ryan Stephen. Issuing a clarification, the actor said the video of her at a friend's lunch was a miscommunication. She clarified that the dish was of buffalo meat, which is legal. She further also mentioned that she did not intend to hurt religious sentiments.

