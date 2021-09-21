Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARAN/KAREENA/MALAIKA Happy Birthday Bebo: Wishes pour in for Kareena from Akshay Kumar, bestie Malaika Arora, Karan Johar & others

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 41st birthday today. Bebo has impressed us not just with her number of films bu also her stylish avatars and bindas nature. She is currently enjoying her beach vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur and Jeh at an undisclosed location. However, on her special day, not just her besties Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor but also her industry friends including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Masaba Gupta, Kangana Ranaut and others took to their respective social media handles and poured in birthday wishes. Not only this but the 'Good Newwz' actress even shared an adorable selfie in which her actor-husband can be seen hugging the birthday girl as they both enjoy the scenic island view.

Her Insta story was captioned, "21-9-2021," she captioned the Instagram Story."

Image Source : INSTA Kareena, Saif's pic

Karan Johar wished Bebo and wrote, "We are pourters and posers in crime. So much love for my favourite girl on her special day. Happy Birthday to my Poo for life! (That can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai) Love you so much."

Image Source : INSTA Karan Johar's wish for Kareena

Malaika wrote, "Happy birthday to my most stunning n beautiful Bebo. Keep glowing n shinning Love You."

Image Source : INSTA Malaika's birthday wish for Bebo

Kareena's sister Karisma shared adorable childhood pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Will always be by ur side Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. my lifeline love you the mostest #birthdaygirl #sisterlove #beboisthebest #happybirthday."

Amrita Arora shared a picture with Kareena and captioned it as, "My ride or die , ying to my yang,Goblet to my wine l love you girl , have the best day and year our fireball… see you at the console , Love Dj Doll @kareenakapoorkhan."

Masaba Gupta shared a glimpse from Bebo's last year birthday celebration and wrote, "Happy birthday Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan."

Image Source : INSTA Masaba's birthday wish

Even Kangana Ranaut wished Bebo on her Instagram story where she shared her pictures and called the birthday girl 'the most gorgeous of them all.'

Image Source : INSTA Kangana's birthday wish for Kareena

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha.