Genelia D'Souza wishes husband Riteish Deshmukh on anniversary, says 'best is yet to come'

Actors Genelia Dehmukh and Riteish Deshmukh celebrated their eighth marriage anniversary on Monday.​ Genelia said she loves being her husband's wife, and took to Instagram where she shared a video collage of herself with Rietish.

"Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come.. Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I love being my husband's wife," she wrote.

Riteish shared a funny video of himself along with Genelia and wrote: "Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad."

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. Their first son Riaan was born in November 2014. Their second son Rahyl was born in June 2016.

