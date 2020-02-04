Genelia D'Souza wishes husband Riteish Deshmukh on anniversary, says 'best is yet to come'

Tuesday, February 04, 2020
     
See how power couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh wished each other on their eighth marriage anniversary.

New Delhi Published on: February 04, 2020 8:15 IST
Actors Genelia Dehmukh and Riteish Deshmukh celebrated their eighth marriage anniversary on Monday.​ Genelia said she loves being her husband's wife, and took to Instagram where she shared a video collage of herself with Rietish.

"Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come.. Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I love being my husband's wife," she wrote.

Riteish shared a funny video of himself along with Genelia and wrote: "Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad."

Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. Their first son Riaan was born in November 2014. Their second son Rahyl was born in June 2016.

