Gauahar Khan shares romantic photos with hubby Zaid Darbar, he drops mushy comment

Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are painting the town red with their mushy photos together. Recently, the actress treated her fans, who lovingly call the couple, 'GaZa' with some pictures from their earlier vacation. In the photos, the two can be seen posing in front of lush green gardens. For the caption of the post, Gauahar posted the lyrics of the song, Agar Tum Sath Ho, from Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starter Tamasha.

Zaid reacted to the photos by dropping a mushy comment on the photo. He wrote, 'Lub You,' followed by a heart emoji.

Gauahar got married with music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar on December 25 last year in Mumbai. Soon after their marriage, the couple faced a tough time, with Gauahar's father, who was unwell for a while, passing away.

In a recent post, the model-actress said she is finally getting the time and opportunity to feel like a newly-wedded bride.

Gauahar took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few beautiful photographs of herself and wrote: "Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride. #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months. But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove."

On the work front, Gauahar's latest release is the Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia starrer web series "Tandav", which drew the ire of a section of politicians as well as the public who claimed the show provokes communal disharmony and hurts Hindu sentiments.

