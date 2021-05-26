Varun Dhawan blasts YouTuber for racist remark against Arunachal MLA, calls it toxic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun took to Instagram stories to slam YouTuber names Paras Singh after he used a racial slur against Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering. In one of his videos, the YouTuber had called him "non-Indian". Varun, who recently shot in the state for Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, reposted a note by film's director, writing, "Having spent so much time in Arunachal Pradesh, it is time we educate ourselves and others about how wrong this is. Love AP."

Amar's original post read, "Being ignorant about your own country and its region is stupidity itself, but when that ignorance is expressed offensively, it becomes toxic. We all need to call out and condemn such ignorance in one voice and make all idiots understand that it is not acceptable anymore."

Actor Rajkummar also condemned Paras and shared a note on his Instagram Stories.

For the unversed, Paras Singh who is known by the name of Paras Official on his YouTube channel had in a video posted on Sunday termed Congress MLA Ninong Ering a 'non-Indian' and apparently claimed the 'state was a part of China. sparking furore among people from the state, as well as people from other parts of the country.

Later, on Monday, Paras posted another video on his YouTube channel in which he apologized for his remarks. Singh said that he has been receiving angry comments on social media platforms due to his earlier video. He also requested people not to target his family for his mistake.

