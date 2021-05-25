Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR RAO Rajkummar Rao condemns racist comments made by YouTuber against Arunachal MLA: ‘It's not acceptable’

After Stree director, Amar Kaushik Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has condemned a YouTuber for making a culturally insensitive remark about an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh. Rajkummar took to his Instagram stories and reposted a note by Amar and remarked that what happened is 'unacceptable'. Amar's original post read, "Being ignorant about your own country and its region is stupidity itself, but when that ignorance is expressed offensively, it becomes toxic. We all need to call out and condemn such ignorance in one voice and make all idiots understand that it is not acceptable anymore."

For the unversed, Paras Singh who is known by the name of Paras Official on his YouTube channel had in a video posted on Sunday termed Congress MLA Ninong Ering a 'non-Indian' and apparently claimed the 'state was a part of China. sparking furor among people from the state, as well as people from other parts of the country.

On Monday, Paras posted another video on his YouTube channel in which he apologized for his remarks. Singh said that he has been receiving angry comments on social media platforms due to his earlier video. He also requested people not to target his family for his mistake.

"A case has been registered against Paras for racial hatred and the cybercrime branch in Itanagar is investigating the matter," DGP R P Upadhyaya said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, taking to Twitter, condemned the racial slur and said the "video aims at inciting ill will and hatred towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh".

On the professional front, Rajkummar was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi. The film performed well at the Box Office. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in "Badhaai Do", a follow-up to the 2018 comedy film "Badhaai Ho". The film co-stars Bhumi Pedenkar.

