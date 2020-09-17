Image Source : FILE IMAGE Forensic team to submit final medical opinion in SSR death case to CBI next week, says AIIMS forensic head

The Forensic Board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will share its final medical opinion with the Central Board of Investigation (CBI), next week in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "We are in process of perusal of case after due medical board meeting and subsequent meeting with CBI, a medical board opinion will be given to CBI next week. I hope it will be total conclusive without any confusion or doubts. Reports can't be shared since subjudice," (Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the Forensic Department at AIIMS told ANI on Thursday.

"The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) findings and CBI investigation findings have to be understood before final medical opinion," said Dr Gupta who is also the chairman of the medical broad formed in Rajput's death case.

Meanwhile, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti will be off social media for 10 to immerse herself in deep meditation and prayers, and heal herself from the loss she has suffered. Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture from her wedding celebrations. The picture has Sushant and Shweta posing for the camera.

She captioned it: "How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes..."I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain."

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Prime accused and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage