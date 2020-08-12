Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Fashion designer Simar Dugal dies of cancer: Malaika Arora, Lara Dutta and others pay last tribute

Fashion designer and former model Simar Duggal died of cancer on Wednesday. She was 52. She was a big name in the fashion industry and also owned a fashion label. Simar Dugal's sudden death has sent shockwaves across the film industry. Actress Malaika Arora took to Instagram to pay heartfelt condolences. She posted a series of pictures along with an emotional note. "My eyes well up and I can't stop the tears .... my beautiful friend,my angel,my strongest,my most compassionate sim @simardugalofficial ... love u n miss u so so much .... rest in peace my friend ," she wrote.

Ace fashion designer Ritu Kumar shared an extensive note remembering Simar Dugal. "For me her passing away, seems as if an era of fashion in India has also gone, perhaps not ever to come back again in quite the same way. I have also lost a friend, and a muse. She will be truly missed," read an excerpt from Ritu Kumar's post.

