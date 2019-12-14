Farah Khan and Ram Charan are newest BFFs in town. Inside pics from Sania Mirza's sister's wedding reception

Inside pictures from Sania Mirza's sister's wedding reception

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza recently got married to former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asad in Hyderabad on December 11. The couple threw a lavish wedding reception a day later, on December 12, which was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Ram Charan, Mohammad Kaif among others. Ram Charan arrived with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela at the wedding reception. The duo also posed with director-cum-choreographer Farah Khan at the bash.

For the reception, Anam Mirza donned a silver gown with a statement diamond neckpiece. Kohled eyes and nude lips accentuated her look. Meanwhile, Asad was all suited up for the occasion.

Inside pictures from the wedding reception are out and it seems the celebs had a gala time. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also attended the reception to wish the couple.

Farah Khan shared a photo with the bride alongside the caption, ''With the beautiful n very tired bride''. Dressed in red salwar kameez, Farah looked gorgeous.

Farah also revealed her new best friend by sharing his picture. ''With my new best friend @alwaysramcharan in Hyderabad! Such a lovely guy.. #abbasanamhi #wedding #hyderabadnights,'' she wrote.

Former actress Sangeeta Bijlani also took to Instagram to share Nikaah and reception looks. Check out photos of Sangeeta and others posing together.

This picture of Sania carrying her bundle of joy, Izhaan Mirza Malik has our hearts. For the reception, Sania picked a maroon lehenga choli and statement ruby set.

