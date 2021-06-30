Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RENEE SEN DYK Shah Rukh Khan has one thing similar to Sushmita Sen? Reveals daughter Renee Sen

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen is one strong personality known not just for her beauty but also for her compassionate nature and the same reflects in her daughters, Renee and Alisah. Her elder daughter is all grown up and set to foray into showbiz. She admits being a complete movie buff. In a recent interview, Renee expressed her love for actor Shah Rukh Khan and heaped praises on him. She said that the superstar makes a person feel important, adding that though he has a strong aura yet he's kind and polite. Renee also claimed that her mother Sushmita too has the 'similar quality' like SRK.

In an interview with ETimes, Renee talked about the people she looks up to, apart from her mother, she adds, "I don’t really idolise people because of their movies but for who they really are in real life. I love Shah Rukh Khan sir. He makes you feel really important. It is like there is no one in the room except you. He has a very strong aura yet he's so kind and polite. I am not being biased, but I feel my mum also has a similar quality. The best part is he hasn’t changed that quality".

Renee also admires actress Priyanka Chopra. "Apart from him, I admire and love Priyanka Chopra ma'am. She is so independent and strong. I really admire how she is globally dominating and yet so warm. I think I am very lucky to have met these people," Renee added.

She recently showed off her acting skills in a short film, ‘Suttabaazi’. Speaking about her inclination towards acting, Renee said "My mother’s journey is very different from mine. She can always share her experiences but in the end, it's my decision to take things forward. I can only be told about the pros and cons and it will always be my decision. I have been in my mom’s shoes but I haven’t stayed there for long. Facing the camera is not easy. There are so many things to be taken care of. I have realised that wanting to be an actor and to actually become one are totally different things. You can be having a really bad day but you just can't let that show in your work. I really got to learn a lot of things. Just like every other profession, you have to work really hard. Especially for the dreams that I have for myself, it's going to take a lot of hard work."

When asked if she would love to work with her mother someday, she said 'Yes'. "I would love to work with her. Why not! It excites me. We have spoken about it so many times at home. But I also know that to reach where she is will take me a lot of time. When I saw ‘Aarya’, I was spellbound. I told her I want to work with her. But I have to work a lot on myself to get to where she is.

