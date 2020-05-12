Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABHBACHCHAN Don completes 42 years: Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about winning best actor award by sharing throwback photos

One of the superhit fast-paced thriller films of Bollywood, Don completes 42 years of its release. Released on May 12, 1978, the film had an interesting ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Helen, Mac Mohan, Yusuf Khan, and Om Shivpuri among others. It is counted as Bollywood's one of the most iconic films in which Big B has a double role to play--as an underworld don and his doppelganger who lives in Bombay and strives to survive each day of his life. As the film completes a milestone, the megastar took to his social media to recall some fond memories associated with the film and shared throwback photos.

Taking to Twitter, Big B shared three photos which include the first shot at the time when he received the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance along with Nutan won the Best Actress award for her film 'Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki.' Next he shared a photo with wife Jaya Bachchan who accompanied him to the event and the third photo he can be seen standing with producer Nariman Irani and director of the film Chandra Barot. Not only this, he even dedicated the award to the producer's wife after he passed away before the release of the film.

Captioning his post for the film, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 3528 - 42 years of DON .. goodness ! some memories ..winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji ..producer Nariman Irani , Chandra Barot , director .. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony .. we lost Nariman Irani before the film could release .. I dedicated award to his wife."

T 3528 - 42 years of DON .. goodness ! some memories ..

winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji ..producer Nariman Irani , Chandra Barot , director .. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony .. we lost Nariman Irani before the film could release .. I dedicated award to his wife pic.twitter.com/vueBAii7CL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2020

Meanwhile, check out some more photos of the star shooting for the song 'Yeh Hai Bambai Nagariya Tu Dekh Babua' at Gateway of India, Mumbai along with the director Chandra Barot.

Amitabh Bachchan shared throwback photos on his social media when his films Zanjeer, Bhootnath, Piku and Khuda achieved milestones. Check them out:

T 3527 - 47 years of ZANJEER .. !! pic.twitter.com/qvwoZPBGtW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 10, 2020

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo.

Watch Don trailer here:

