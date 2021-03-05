Disha Patani does her make-up for first time and the final result will stun you

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani did her make-up for a professional shoot recently, and she is over the moon with the experience. Disha posted a clip on Instagram where she sits in front of a dressing table, applying make-up in a white robe. "My first time doing my own Makeup at a brand shoot," she wrote as the caption, without mentioning what she was shooting for.

The actress currently awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe". Salman and Disha have previously worked together in the film "Bharat".

"Radhe" also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva. Releasing on Eid it is being touted as Khan's most heavy-duty action avatar yet. The film is expected have groovy dance numbers, the prototype romance and necessary drama, too. The film is slated to hit the theatres in May.

That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in "Ek Villain 2". The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film "Malang". The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villian that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The cast of the new film is yet to be officially confirmed. The film is slated to release on February 11 next year. It also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. In the film, Disha will be playing the role of a smalltown Punjabi girl. Unconfirmed rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta's life.

"KTina" will be written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who recently made his Bollywood directorial debut with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Dream Girl", and is directed by Ashima Chibber.

--with inputs from IANS