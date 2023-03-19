Did Priyanka Chopra's designer Law Roach humiliate her with 'sample-sized' remark? latter clarifies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Did Priyanka Chopra's designer Law Roach humiliate her?

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming series, Citadel. The series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. The first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes. The upcoming spy thriller is created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. Ahead of the premiere, the actress has been busy promoting the series. The actress recently confessed that a stylist allegedly told her she wasn't 'sample-sized'. Although she didn't name anyone, fashion icon Law Roach quickly responded to these statements.

In an interview with The Cut, Law Roach stated that his remark about Priyanka not being 'sample sized' was taken out of context and claimed that they never had such a conversation. He said, "It was a little bit hurtful in a way that it ended up in the press, you know? Because that wasn’t the real conversation. I’ve never had that conversation with her, ever. So again, it is her gatekeepers [agents], how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way."

He added, "But I’m sure it was taken out of context to get her to be like, ‘Oh, okay, I’m not working with him no more. He’s insensitive to my body.’ Which I’m like, ‘How is that possible? I’ve been dressing you from literally pre-pandemic, and it’s been nothing but great things’."

The fashion designer further went on to say, "I think sometimes what it is with them (agents) is that they have an agenda and I need to be the bad guy because I’m the one who’s dealing with the clothes and the body."

However, Law stated that he adores Priyanka as a person. He said, "She has a twinkle, she has a wiggle, and I love her, like, even as a person."

