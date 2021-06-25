Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BENAFSHASOONAWALLA Did Priyank Sharma cheat on girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla? Actor reacts

There have been rumours that Bigg boss fame couple Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla have called it quits after the former cheated on her. Rumours of their ugly breakup have been doing rounds on the internet. However, Priyank rubbished the gossip and stated that every relationship has its ups and downs and he is going strong with Benafsha. The duo was seen together in Bigg Boss 11 and were said to be dating other people then. Benafsha was dating Varun Sood while Priyank was in a relationship with his Splitsvilla partner Divya Agarwal. However, they came close while locked in the house.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Priyank dismissed the break-up rumours and said, "Things have been fine. Every couple has their ups and downs, I believe. That’s a part of the entire relationship. If you are holding yourself very strongly, I believe you can surpass from anything you feel like. Woh tumhare upar hai, kitna effort daal rahe ho (It depends on how much effort you put in)."

He added, "But till the time that I am not wanting to announce or maybe not wanting to tell, why to just cook up any kind of story for no reason? So that’s why me and Ben stopped posting our pictures also. Nazar thodi si lagne lag gayi thi. Humne rok diya (Our relationship was attracting the evil eye, we stopped it)."

He further said he prefers to keep his relationship private as people sometimes cast an evil eye. While Priyank and Benafsha came close while in BB house, they started dating much later after coming out. Priyank had said, "We developed feelings for each other, but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love."

Priyank and Benafsha’s relationship has always been surrounded by controversies ever since they got together in Bigg Boss. Earlier, Benafsha's mother had also denied that her daughter is involved with Priyank romantically.