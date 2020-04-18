Image Source : TWITTER Dharmendra shares motivational video of himself ploughing a farm amid COVID-19

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol has been keeping his fans encouraged by sharing a video message on social media during the escalating coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor shared a video of him ploughing his farm. The veteran actor said he shared the clip to boost the morale of people amid the coronavirus lockdown. The 84-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared an 18-second long video in which the camera first pans to a shot of ploughed soil and then captures the veteran star seated in the tractor single-handedly furrowing the ground.

In the video, the Sholay actor then said, "Doston, Kaise hain aap. Itna chota khet toh main jese taise plough kar leta hu, isme thodi exercise ho jati hai." (How are you guys. Such a small field, I plough this ground up and also, there is some exercise in it." Along with the post, the legendary actor wrote, "Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum." Watch the video here-

Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus 🙏 janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum 👍 pic.twitter.com/H4zVz81Nyc — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 18, 2020

On Thursday, Dharmendra through a video message extended his "love and prayers" to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the coronavirus crises. The veteran actor also announced that he is currently staying at his farmhouse, to which he had returned before the lockdown was announced.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Bollywood film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se along with his two sons Bobby and Sunny Deol. He also appeared on singing reality show Indian Idol as a guest and shared the story of his struggle and success in Bollywood.

(With ANI Inputs)

