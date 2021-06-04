Delhi HC dismisses lawsuit filed by Juhi Chawla against 5G network technology, imposes cost of Rs 20 lakh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JUHI CHAWLA Delhi High Court dismisses lawsuit filed by Juhi Chawla against 5G network technology, imposes cost of Rs 20 lakh

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed with a cost of Rs 20 lakh actress Juhi Chawla's lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology and said the plea was defective and filed for gaining publicity. Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs -- Chawla and two others -- have abused and misused the process of law and wasted the court's time. The court said the suit was filed to gain publicity which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in repeated interruptions by unknown persons.

The court also issued contempt notices against unknown persons and asked the Delhi Police to identify them. After pronouncement of order, Chawla's counsel sought a stay on the verdict which was outrightly denied by the court.

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla, who has filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court on the health risks associated with 5G telecom technology. She has urged netizens to do a bit of research on the ill effects of radiation. Juhi took to instagram early to talk about how radiation will increase exponentially with 5G and urged people who are interested, to join her in the first virtual hearing being conducted at the Delhi High Court.

Chawla joined the virtual proceedings from South Africa on Wednesday (June 2). As the Court began hearing the lawsuit, an unidentified man entered the virtual hearing disrupting the proceedings. The man started singing some of the hit songs from Juhi's Bollywood films. The action of the man resulted in the periodic interruption of hearing and on the judge’s directions, the person was repeatedly removed from the hearing, but he kept on joining and started singing till the time the proceedings were locked.

Also Read: Juhi Chawla says there's misconception that her Delhi High Court lawsuit is against 5G

(With PTI Inputs)