COVID-19: Sonu Sood requests govt to provide free education to children who lost parents to virus; watch video

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has become a messiah for many during this coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been actively helping people cope with the Covid crises. On Thursday, Sonu took to his social media and made an appeal to the central and state governments as well as humanitarian organisations to come forward and help secure the future of the children who lost their parents during the COVID-19. He requested that the education of these children must be free of cost.

Sharing a video clip on Instagram he wrote, "Need to come together for every individual who’s lost a loved one in this pandemic."

In his video, Sonu said in Hindi, "Hello. I would like to appeal to the government and the organisations that want to help. We have seen that during this wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have lost their loved ones. Children, as young as 8, 10 and 12 years old, have lost a parent and in some cases, even both parents. I always wonder what will happen to their future."

"I want to request the central and state governments and humanitarian organisations that are trying to help... There should be a rule that any child who has lost family members during Covid-19, their education, from school to college, be it in a government school or private school, should be free of cost. Whichever field they want to pursue studies in, be it engineering or medicine, should be free of cost. There should be a rule so that they can save their future,” he added.

Ever since the pandemic hit the country in 2020, Sonu Sood has been leading from the front with his philanthropic acts. He has helped many migrant workers reach their hometowns during the nationwide lockdown last year and also provided essentials to those in need.

On the work front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.

Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year.

