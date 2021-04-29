Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANAYA KAPOOR, MALAIKA ARORA Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora to Gauri Khan B-town celebs pour in birthday wishes for Maheep Kapoor

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, fame Maheep Kapoor celebrated her 39th birthday today. Many popular celebrities from the B-town poured in their well wishes for Maheep. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, actress Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari, sent across adorable birthday wishes by sharing some stunning pictures on social media. Maheep's husband and actor Sanjay Kapoor too took to his Instagram and shared a picture from an old date with Maheep. In the caption, he wished her a happy birthday with two red heart emojis.

Shanaya on her mother's birthday posted a series of pictures of herself with her mom and dad from her childhood days. Posting the photos on her Instagram, she wrote, "Happy birthday bestie. I love you mumma".

Malaika Arora, who made an appearance on Maheep's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, called Maheep 'fabulous' in her birthday wish. Malaika wrote, “Happy birthday fabulous @maheepkapoor…hope next year is better” and added red heart and hug emojis to her post.

Gauri Khan posted an adorable picture.

Seema Khan shared a bunch of pictures to wish Maheep on her birthday. The caption read, “Happiest birthday to #myperson #myfamily #myconstant #mypartnerincrime @maheepkapoor The universe transpires in strange ways for us #shegetsme (sic).”

Neelam Kothari shared a throwback photo and a recent one to wish Maheep Kapoor on her birthday.

Maheep's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-star Bhavana Pandey also wished her with a throwback picture.

Maheep Kapoor married actor Sanjay Kapoor in 1997. The couple welcomed their daughter Shanaya into their lives in 1999, and son Jahaan Kapoor in 2005.