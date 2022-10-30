Chiranjeevi writes heartfelt letter to Samantha Ruth Parbhu after Myositis diagnosis; actress reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHIRANJEEVIARMY Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chiranjeevi's still from a talk show

The south Superstar, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote a letter to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently revealed her autoimmune condition. Samantha has been diagnosed with myositis and is in US for treatment. To this, Chiranjeevi wished her ‘all the courage’ in a heartfelt letter.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Chiranjeevi wrote: "Dear Sam (Samantha), From time to time, challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us discover our own inner strength. You are a wonderful girl with an even greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too, Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the Force be with you! " Posting the note, the actor added to the caption, "Wishing you speedy recovery!!"

Overwhelmed by the megastar's gesture, Samantha was quick enough to show her gratitude. The actress replied, "Thankyou sir for your kind and encouraging words @KChiruTweets".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday said she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The actress opened up about her condition on Instagram while thanking her fans for the overwhelming response to the trailer of her upcoming movie 'Yashoda'. For the unversed, Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful. It is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

Revealing her medical condition, the actress shared a post captioning it as, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realizing that we don’t always need to put up a strong front."

"Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

Samantha's upcoming movie Yashoda is written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the action thriller will be released on November 11.

