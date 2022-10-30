Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film outperforms major regional hits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOMBALEFILMS Kantara Hindi version has managed to impress the viewers

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's directorial Kantara has managed to leave an impression on the fans which will be felt in the coming time. After Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise became a huge hit in the Hindi region and its dubbed version grossed over Rs 100 crore, many regional movies have been making inroads into the Northern regions. The latest one to impress the fans is Kantara, which hit the big screens with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions on October 14 after becoming a huge regional success.

Kantara takes on big Bollywood releases

While it was believed that Kantara would be challenged by the latest Bollywood releases Ram Setu and Thank God, the regional film has held its ground and the numbers have shown a slow but steady increase. After over two weeks of running in cinema halls, the Hindi version has managed to earn Rs 32 crore. The week one business was Rs 15 crore and the week two collections stood at Rs 16.70 crore. Not only is the week two business of the film higher than week one, but it has also stood tall in the face of major opposition from Hindi films and the Hollywood release Black Adam.

Kantara Hindi leaves behind other regional hits

Kantara has become a huge hit in the local Kannada market. The collections in Karnataka stand at Rs 143 crore, and counting. In Hindi, its collections are well over Rs 32 crore with more business expected to come in on the weekend. For its Hindi collections, it has surpassed Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie. Kantara is competing neck-to-neck with the Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 to emerge as the second-highest-grossing regional film after Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

Kantara to release on OTT soon?

After Kantara has become a huge success, there has been anticipation surrounding its OTT premiere. However, producer Karthik Gowda has clarified in the matter, tweeting, "Wrong News! We will let you know when it is coming but certainly not November 4th (sic)."

