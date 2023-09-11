Captain America star Chris Evans gets married to Alba Baptista, pictures leaked

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Chris Evans with Alba Baptista

Chris Evans is a heartthrob and has a massive women's fan following across the world. But, he is a married man now. The Captain America star got married to his girlfriend, Alba Baptista in the presence of close family and friends and was attended by Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner, and others.

The actor has not announced his wedding with the 26-year-old Alba Baptista, however, photos from their wedding party with other stars are now viral. In the leaked photos, Jeremy Renner can be seen having lunch with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and Susan Downey at the Newbury Boston. Page Six has confirmed the wedding.

Check out the viral pictures here:

Soon after the pictures circulated on social media, fans reacted to it and wondered if the couple would make their marriage official. On user wrote, "Chris just got married recently this month." Another fan wondered, "They had lunch in Boston. Why have lunch before going to a wedding." Yet another fan wrote, "are you sure it was Chris evans and alba baptista wedding I mean how do you know they are getting married."

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's love story

The duo sparked dating rumours in November 2022. Back then, People Magazine reported that Evans and Baptista had been dating for more than a year and were so much in love. On Valentine's Day 2023, Chris Evans made his relationship official by honouring his girlfriend through a romantic video. The video showed multiple pictures of the couple from the time they spent together.

Watch the video here:

Who is Alba Baptista?

Best known for her work in Netflix's Warrior Nun, Alba Baptista hails from Portugal. She rose to prominence with her performances in Jogo Duplo, A Impostora, A Criacao, and others.

