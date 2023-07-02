BTS Suga’s sibling love in his brother’s wedding | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS member Suga's brother tied the knot recently.

BTS Suga congratulated his brother and showcased his heartwarming sibling love at his brother’s wedding. Suga attended his brother’s wedding in their hometown in Daegu, delivering a heartwarming congratulatory speech. During the speech, Suga addressed the guests saying, “First of all, I want to express my gratitude. I am Min Yoongi, the younger brother of today’s groom. When Suga noticed his brother’s teary eyes, he jokingly remarked, “Why are you starting to cry already? It’s not time for tears” while showing his own emotional reaction.

Continuing his speech, Suga expressed his wish for the couple’s happiness and embraced his brother, displaying affection. He added, “Live a good life, sister-in-law, sending greetings to his sister-in-law as well. Suga attracted attention by placing floral wreaths with the messages, “BTS Suga Min Yoongi”, congratulations to the groom, and Congratulations to the bride.

Several photos of Suga, looking dapper in his suited avatar from the wedding are circulating online.

According to reports, a wedding was held in private in the presence of close family members and acquaintances. Min Geum Jae’s wedding had the fathers of the bride and groom, instead of an officiant. Suga joined them too on the stage and left the room full of people being emotional.

Meanwhile, Suga had recently finished his Agust D-Day Tour concert, which was held at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium last month. It was a two-day concert, as a part of his world tour which had 25 shows in a total of 10 cities. He will be next holding the encore concert SUGA Agust D Tour D-DAY THE FINAL at KSPO Dome in Songpa, Seoul. It is slated to take place on August 4, 5 and, 6.

