BTS' Jungkook to perform upcoming track Seven at Good Morning America’s Summer concert series

BTS’s Jungkook is all set to kick off his solo career with the upcoming song titled Seven. The K-Pop idol will reportedly be performing his new single at this year’s “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series!

The popular American morning show announced that Jungkook would be kicking off its famous annual concert series next week. Notably, Jungkook will be the first K-pop solo artist ever to perform at the event and only the third K-pop act overall, following his own group BTS (who performed at the “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series in 2019 and 2021) and Aespa (who performed at the event last year).

Other artists who will be taking the stage for this year’s concert series in the weeks following Jungkook’s performance include Fitz and the Tantrums,

Carly Rae Jepsen, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Hozier, Tim McGraw, and Sam Hunt.

This year's lineup, brought to you by sponsors Revlon Hair Tools and Hot Tools, features a star-studded slate of chart-topping artists who will deliver live performances from New York City's Central Park or the "GMA" studio in the heart of Times Square.

The release of Jungkook's new single was previously confirmed on June 30 by Bighit. The Euphoria crooner will release his debut solo single on July 14, 2023, at 1 PM KST and 12 AM ET, as the first teaser image implies. The song will be made available in India at 9:30 AM.

Jungkook will be performing at the first concert of this year’s series on July 14, where he will premiere his new solo single “Seven“ due out at 12 a.m. ET that day in New York’s Central.

BTS' Jungkook recently teased fans by sharing a campaign short film and concept photos for his highly anticipated debut solo single, "Seven," across official social media platforms. Described as an exhilarating "summer song," "Seven" promises to showcase the full range of Jungkook's charm and captivate listeners with its infectious energy.

