BTS' Jungkook, Jin, Suga, JHope, RM, Jimin, & V looked dashing in black tuxedos | See best pics here

BTS' Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V not only impressed with their demeanor at the White House but also impressed fashion critics as the boy band met US President Joe Biden in black tuxedoes. Going for a classic black blazer over matching pants and white shirts, the Korean pop stars looked dashing to say the least. Many of them also treated their fans, popularly known as, BTS ARMY by sharing their suave photos from their visit. Away from music, their Grammy nominations and billboard chartbusters, since its debut in 2013, BTS has garnered global recognition for the members’ self-produced music and activism, including an appearance at the United Nations. This time when they came face to face with the audience from the office of the POTUS, the K-pop stars made sure to leave an impression. Check out BTS' best photo from their visit to the White House:

K-pop supergroup BTS stopped by the White House to speak with US President Joe Biden about Asian inclusion and representation. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre introduced the group and RM kicked off the press conference in English by introducing themselves and thanking the White House and Biden for the opportunity to speak on "the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity," reports 'Variety'.

Then, each of the guys took turns speaking in Korean with Jin and Jimin expressing how honoured they were to be standing for their community at the White House on the last day of AAPI Month.

Jimin said: "We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes" to put a stop to this and support the cause, we'd like to take this opportunity to (lend our voices)."

J Hope added: "We are here today thanks to our Army - our fans worldwide - who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages. We are truly and always grateful."

Jungkook concluded their speech by sharing that the band was "still surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world... we believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things."

Suga also added, "It's not wrong to be different, equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences."

V said: "We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and everyone as a valuable person."