BTS Jungkook, Jimin, Kim Taehyung & others do 'dhak dhak karne laga' in viral video. Seen yet?

BTS Jungkook, Jimin, Kim Taehyung aka BTS V, Suga, J-hope, RM, and Jin are undoubtedly the best performers among all the Kpop idols. There is hardly any song or video that does not perfectly synchronize with their dance steps. Fans worldwide have time and again edited videos in which the BTS members can be seen dancing to different Bollywood songs or other language songs. A similar video has again gone viral on the internet in which the Kpop idols are seen doing 'dhak dhak krne laga'. While it is not a dance video, the expressions of the members and lyrics will definitely leave you in splits

BTS Jungkook, Jimin, Kim Taehyung & others can be seen perfectly enacting the lyrics of the Bollywood song 'Dhak Dhak' which originally featured Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. A fan page shared the video on Instagram and advised netizens to watch the video if they are feeling sad. The viral video is a compilation of many moments from dance rehearsals and RUN BTS episodes synchronized with the lyrics. Check out the video here-

Earlier, another video had gone viral in which the BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, Kim Taehyung aka BTS V, RM, Jhope, Jin, and Suga were seen dancing to the Bollywood song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, the desi BTS army flooded it with comments. A user said, "BTS does not follow beats but beats follow BTS." Another commented, "If only jungkook was actually dancing in the baarish in that outfit."

Reacting to the viral video, a fan said, "BTS- B stands for Bollywood and har Bollywood song set ho jata hai .. they are perfect." Check out the video here-

Watch the original song here-

Meanwhile, BigHit Music, the management agency of BTS, released the digital single "Take Two" to mark the 10th anniversary of the Kpop group on June 13. The group -- known for hit songs such as "Blood Sweat Tears", "Boy in Luv", "ON", and "Dynamite" -- announced their hiatus last June and the members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their military service commitment. Currently, Jin and Jhope are serving in the military. Nonetheless, other members have been releasing their solo albums and projects, keeping the ARMY entertained.

