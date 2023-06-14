BTS Jungkook's emotional letter on BTS 10th anniversary: 'I can't imagine life without...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS Jungkook's emotional letter on BTS 10th anniversary

BTS Jungkook was the last Kpop band member to make his presence felt on social media on BTS' 10th anniversary on June 13. BTS RM, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Suga, Jhope, and Jin shared heartfelt messages for the fans on the occassion and expressed their gratitude for the love and support they have received in these ten years. However, as soon as Jungkook dropped his emotional letter on Weverse, BTS ARMY became teary-eyed. The Golden Maknae said that he cannot imagine his life without ARMY and reminisced about the good old days of the band.

BTS Jungkook wrote, "I see everybody wrote (their letters) in a very touching way. I was thinking about how I would write it but I'm just going to write it in my way heh... I thought that I was sure that I’ve accomplished/done so many things together with ARMY and that list is so long, but in the blink of an eye, 10 years have already passed. I don't remember every single thing that happened vividly, there were many things that were nice and happy but I think there were also many things that were sad where I cried, but all of that is not so vivid in my mind."

"Although of course if I pulled out every (memory) one by one, I might know but I always only look at the present time and it’s become a habit to easily forget the past. Hyungs remember everything though, but I too remember if it’s talked about !!! I just .. it’s just become a memory that’s taking a rest for me! Allllllll of it is just what’s in the mind/heart of this person called Jeon Jungkook heh heh and the fact that 10 years passed in the blink of an eye just like this, just shows how greatly enjoyable it was for me! Time would really slowly crawl by if it's not a fun, happy and enjoyable time!," he added.

Jungkook further said that he wishes that both Bangtan and ARMY stay healthy and together in the future as well. He concluded, "Now I can't even imagine a life without ARMY but now looking as I'm writing this, it seems that my personality has also changed a lot hmm .. anyways, in conclusion, is there really something much about a 10th-year anniversary? 20th year anniversary, let’s go."

Other than Jungkook, Jimin, RM aka Kim Namjoon and Jin also shared long letters on Weverse thanking the fans. Jin, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, promised the fans that he will celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary with them while RM expressed his love for the fans. Each of the posts by the BTS members had ARMY tearing up.

However, it was BTS V aka Kim Taehyung who left a smile on the faces of the fan as he shared many unseen photos and videos with the members. From their dance rehearsals to eating together and goofing up, the singer gave a glimpse of their fun times.

Meanwhile, BigHit Music, the management agency of BTS, released the digital single "Take Two" to mark the 10th anniversary of the music group. The group -- known for hit songs such as "Blood Sweat Tears", "Boy in Luv", "ON", and "Dynamite" -- announced their hiatus last June and the members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

BTS anniversary is a massive pop culture event in South Korea with the country planning a series of events to celebrate the band that has been credited with putting their culture and music on the global map. From Monday, all the landmarks in Seoul such as the City Hall, Han River bridges and Lotte World Tower have been lit up in purple, the band's colour, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the group's debut.

