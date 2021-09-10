Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SINGHAKSHARA Bigg Boss OTT evicted contestant Akshara Singh reacts to Sidharth Shukla's sudden death

One of the most popular names associated with Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla's breathed his last on September 2 after suffering from a massive heart attack. His death has left a void in the hearts of his fans, friends and family. Just a couple of weeks before his death, Sidharth had made an appearance in Bigg Boss OTT with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Now that Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh is out of the house, she mourned the actor's sudden demise and expressed her shock.

Akshara Singh told Spotboye, "I am out of the house and right now the one thing that is bothering me is Sidharth Shukla’s demise. All other things that happened with me are looking very small in front of it. Right now everyone is very sad and heartbroken. A person who made the show and it got so much love and after BB 13 because of him, Bigg Boss is known on a big level. He is not amongst us and his demise is very painful. I can’t see anything else."

Akshar further reacted to Shehnaaz Gill's condition and said that nobody can understand what she must be going through at this time.

She said, "I don’t think I will be able to express my love and feelings for Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. I don’t think anybody can understand what Shehnaaz must be going through right now. We can feel that we can’t understand her state. It is a very painful thing to lose someone who you love so much. Their chemistry, their pair, their love, everyone would look at them as an ideal pair but now we would not be able to see them together again."

Earlier, Millind Gaba, who was evicted from Bigg Boss Ott along with Akshara has also expressed his shock. He told ETimes, "When he walked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, he came in with a lot of positive aura. He gave a big brother vibe. I really felt that I have got a big brother who came inside to guide us all. Shehnaaz Gill also supported me a lot when she came inside, she asked me to come out of my comfort zone and go all out and play. She told me how people are loving my laughter outside."