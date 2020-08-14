Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMMI_KAPOOR_143 Badan Pe Sitare, Isharon Isharon Mein & more: Remembering Shammi Kapoor with his foot-tapping songs

Legendary Bollywood actor Shammi Kapoor has given his fans enough reasons to cherish him for a lifetime. From stellar performances to foot-tapping songs, the superstar has been an example of versatility and charm throughout his career. He started off as a junior artsite in 1948 but soon took over as the leading man in Hindi movies. He made his debut with the 1953 film Jeevan Jyoti and wooed the audience with his killer moves and dance style.

Widely known for films like Teesri Manzil, Andaz, An Evening In Paris, Bramhachari, Tumsa Nahi Dekha, Dil Deke Dekho, Junglee, Sachchaai and others, Shammi Kapoor soon became popular as the 'Dancing King' of Bollywood. Another name that fans loved to call him with was India's Elvis Presley. On his ninth death anniversary, let's have a look at the iconic songs that featured him.

Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye

There is hardly any 90s kid who hasn't shaken a leg on Badan Pe Sitare. It was from the film Prince and was crooned by Mohammed Rafi.

Yahoo!

Did you also shout it out loud or it was just us? The most popular song of Shammi Kapoor's career that fans love to hear even today.

Baar Baar Dekho!

Another foot-tapping song in which Shammi Kapoor showcased his killer moves and wooed the viewers with his charm.

Dil Deke Dekho

Title track of 1959 film Dil Deke Dekho, the song had the ability to get anyone hit the dance floor. The romantic comedy drama was another feature in Shammi Kapoor's hat.

O Haseena Zulfon Wali

The song was from 1966 Indian musical thriller film Teesri Manzil which ‎starred Shammi Kapoor‎ and ‎Asha Parekh.

Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche

The song was picturized on Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz. It was from 1968 film Brahmachari and is one of the iconic songs of the legendary actor.

