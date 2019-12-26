Ayushmann Khurrana spreads Christmas cheer with wife Tahira Kashyap from Bahamas. See their beach photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana spreads Christmas cheer with wife Tahira Kashyap from Bahamas

After delivering back to back mind-boggling performances in Bollywood blockbusters like Dreamgirl, Bala and Article 15, it is time to relax and chill for Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has taken an off from work to celebrate Christmas and New Year with his gorgeous wife Tahira Kashyap and kids, and has flown away to Bahamas. While Ayushmann is on a vacation,he did not forget to wish his Insta family on the festival of Christmas and wrote, “Xmas happens a day later in Bahamas” Along with it, he shared a bunch of pictures of himself soaking in the sun and enjoying on the beach.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared drool-worthy photos of himself from the beach in which he can be seen shirtless and posing with wife Tahira. On the other hand, Tahira also treated her fans with photos in which she can be seen wearing a short skirt and a bralette. There is no denying that she looks like a vision in the posts. She wrote, “Soaking up the Bahamian sun last year I remember I posted I was working on self acceptance and that I wish I could face the camera next time! Well next time is here and I am glad I am on this journey of acceptance and love” Check out the photos here-

Just before leaving for his vacation, Ayushmann Khurrana received his National Award for a spectacular performance in 2018 film Andhadhun on December 23. In the film, the actor played the role of a blind man who wasn’t actually blind. Even director Sriram Raghvan won the National Award for the same film. Thanking his fans for the wishes on the biggest win, Ayushmann wrote, “Thank you for the #Andhadhun love” He also shared the video from the prestigious ceremony. Have a look-

Earlier in November this year, Ayushmann had announced that he is planning a long break from film because his wife and kids need him. He stated, "All of last year and most of this year, I was shooting four back-to-back films. So this past one year was really tough. But now I am taking care of it, and I will strike a balance. I am taking time off from mid-November to be with my family. I haven't signed any film after Bala. After November 15, I am completely free to spend time with my family. I do realise my children are growing up and my wife needs time from me. I am making a conscious attempt to take time off work periodically."

Also watch: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira share throwback pictures on their 11th wedding anniversary​

The actor has already finished shooting for his next two films- Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Kota Factory actor Jitendre Kumar.

Also read:

Ayushmann Khurrana says his brother Aparshakti deserves to be a lead actor

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan shoot wrap with Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao (Photos)​

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page