Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan shoot wrap with Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao (Photos)

Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on success with his films doing wonder not just at the box office but viewers’ hearts as well. The actor was recently seen in Bala and once again proved that he is the master of all trades. Recently, the actor finished the shoot of another ‘out of the box’ film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. After announcing the wrap up on his Instagram story, he celebrated with the entire star cast of the film which involved Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rai, Pankhuri Awasthy, producer Aanand L. Rai and others.
The actors took to social media to share photos from the celebration. Anand L. Rai shared a photo with Neena and Gajraj and sang praises for them in the caption. He wrote, "Kuch special log mausam badalne ki taqat rakhte hain!! Bahut bahut shukriya bahut saare pyaar ke liye @neena_gupta @gajrajrao #shubhmangalzyadasaavdha team ki muskurahat hain aap dono."
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pankhuri Wasthy also shared a number of clicks from the bash. Have a look at them here-
For the unversed, Shubh mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to 2017 fil Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. This time director Hitesh Kewalya has helmed the project in which Ayuhsmann will be seen playing a homosexual. In the first film, he played a man with erectile dysfunction. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Jitendra Kumar in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.
Makers have already released a promo of the film in the most quirky way. Sharing the promo, Ayushmann wrote, "Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar!”. Check it out here-
View this post on Instagram
Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar! 👬#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan @smzsofficial. Cast introduction video link in bio! @gajrajrao @neena_gupta @jitendrak1 @manurishichadha @sunita_rajwar @maanvigagroo @pankhuri313 #NeerajSingh Written and Directed by @hiteshkewalya @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial @BhushanKumar @TSeries.official 13th March 2020!
Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets a new release date
Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's mother's reaction to his wet hair look is every desi mom ever
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page