Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan shoot wrap with Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao (Photos)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan shoot wrap with Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao

Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on success with his films doing wonder not just at the box office but viewers’ hearts as well. The actor was recently seen in Bala and once again proved that he is the master of all trades. Recently, the actor finished the shoot of another ‘out of the box’ film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. After announcing the wrap up on his Instagram story, he celebrated with the entire star cast of the film which involved Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rai, Pankhuri Awasthy, producer Aanand L. Rai and others.

The actors took to social media to share photos from the celebration. Anand L. Rai shared a photo with Neena and Gajraj and sang praises for them in the caption. He wrote, "Kuch special log mausam badalne ki taqat rakhte hain!! Bahut bahut shukriya bahut saare pyaar ke liye @neena_gupta @gajrajrao #shubhmangalzyadasaavdha team ki muskurahat hain aap dono."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pankhuri Wasthy also shared a number of clicks from the bash. Have a look at them here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Star cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan including Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rai, Pankhuri Awasthy, producer Aanand L. Rai and others.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pankhuri awasthy with Jitendra Kumar at Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan celebration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana and choreographer Bosco Martis at Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan celebration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neena Gupta looks elegant at Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan wrap up bash

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Photos from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan wrap up bash

For the unversed, Shubh mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to 2017 fil Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. This time director Hitesh Kewalya has helmed the project in which Ayuhsmann will be seen playing a homosexual. In the first film, he played a man with erectile dysfunction. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Jitendra Kumar in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

Makers have already released a promo of the film in the most quirky way. Sharing the promo, Ayushmann wrote, "Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar!”. Check it out here-

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets a new release date

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's mother's reaction to his wet hair look is every desi mom ever

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page