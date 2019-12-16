Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets a new release date

'Gulabo Sitabo' will now hit the theatres on April 17, 2020.

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" has been advanced by a week. It will now release on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020. In the first look of the film, Amitabh Bachchan was seen sporting a long beard and glasses. Ayushmann featured in a de-glam look.

#AmitabhBachchan and #AyushmannKhurrana... #GulaboSitabo gets a *new* release date: 17 April 2020... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. pic.twitter.com/5stWqEiS9V — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

"Gulabo Sitabo", set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on "Vicky Donor", "Piku" and his last directorial venture "October".

Khurrana teams up with Sircar after the 2012 hit "Vicky Donor", which was the actor's debut in Bollywood. Sircar has previously directed Amitabh Bachchan in "Piku".

"Gulabo Sitabo", a Rising Sun Films Production, is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)

