Monday, December 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets a new release date

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets a new release date

Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulaabo Sitaabo, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2019 13:08 IST
ayushmann khurrana gulabo sitabo

'Gulabo Sitabo' will now hit the theatres on April 17, 2020.

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" has been advanced by a week. It will now release on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020. In the first look of the film, Amitabh Bachchan was seen sporting a long beard and glasses. Ayushmann featured in a de-glam look.

"Gulabo Sitabo", set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on "Vicky Donor", "Piku" and his last directorial venture "October".

Khurrana teams up with Sircar after the 2012 hit "Vicky Donor", which was the actor's debut in Bollywood. Sircar has previously directed Amitabh Bachchan in "Piku".

"Gulabo Sitabo", a Rising Sun Films Production, is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News