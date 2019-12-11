Ayushmann Khurrana's mother's reaction to his wet hair look is every desi mom ever

Ayushmann Khurrana shared an Instagram post with his new wet hair look

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared an Instagram post with his new hairstyle. Fans of the actor could not get enough of his wet hair look. With his look, Ayushmann also shared how his mom's reaction to his wet hair look and it's exactly what you would expect from Indian mothers. So, matter even if you are the most bankable Bollywood actor currently for a mother you always remain her child that she needs to take care of.

"Sardi mein baal geele rakhne se bimaar padh sakte ho. Yeh Maa kehti thi bachpan mein, jab main Chandigarh rehta tha. She said exactly the same thing when she saw this picture. Maine kaha 'Maa Mumbai mein thand nahi padti.'" Ayushmann captioned the picture.

Ayushmann is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Bala. The film had a great running at the box office and became another hit for Ayushmann in the year 2019. The actor received appreciation for his performance as a bald man in the film. 2019 was Ayushmann’s year, the actor delivered back to back to hits. Be it Article 15 or Dream Girl or Bala, each of the film’s brought box office success and critical appreciation for the actor.

Ayushmann fans are looking to the year 2020 for his films. The actor will be bringing a sequel to his 2017 release Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a homosexual man in the film titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.

