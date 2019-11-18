Ayushmann Khurrana wishes brother Aparshakti on his birthday with a throwback childhood picture

Ayushmann Khurrana posted childhood picture of Apaarshakti to wish him on his birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana had the most adorable wish for his brother Aparshakti Khurrana who is celebrating his birthday today. The Khurrana brothers are through a good phase in their careers. While Ayushmann is delivering back to back hits, Aparshakti has proved that he is more than just a younger brother to Ayushmann and has impressed with his acting. Taking to his Instagram Ayushamnn shared a childhood picture of Aparshakti on his birthday.

Sharing the picture, Ayushmann wrote, "Happy bday @aparshakti_khurana. You’re the world’s best brother. And I wanted to show this picture of yours to the world, where you are trying to mimic Raj Kapoor saab of Shri 420. (Mera joota hai jaapaani) "

Aparshakti also posted his cute message for Ayushmann. He wrote, " @ayushmannk Thank you so much Ayush bhaiyaaaaa. I must tell everyone that I was just trying to follow your footsteps. I saw Raj Kapoor Saab through your eyes. I was a little kid when I first saw you mimicking Raj Kapoor Saab, later I saw his films. Thanks for always unconditionally blessing me."

Actor Varun Dhawan who will be teaming up with Aparshakti in his upcoming Street Dancer 3D, shared a picture to wish him on birthday. In the picture from the sets of Street Dancer Aparshakti can be seen donning a white Pagdi for in his Sardar look.

Varun Dhawan wished Aparshakti Khurana on his birthday

Street Dancer is set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. Aparshakti will be seen in Kartik Aryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar starrer pati Patni Aur Who which is remake of Sanjeev Kumar’s classic with the same name. The film is set to release on December 6 2019.