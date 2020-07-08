Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONIRAZDAN/APURVAASRANI Apurva Asrani calls Soni Razdan's views on late Sushant Singh Rajput's depression 'unfair'

Ever since the sad demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the talks around depression, mental illness and nepotism have been doing rounds on the internet. There are many Bollywood celebrities who have come under the radar including Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt and therefore actress Soni Razdan has been standing by them thick and thin. In a recent development, she recently got schooled by Bollywood writer and editor Apurva Asrani for her opinions on how depression and mental illness come without a reason.

In response to Asrani's tweet on KRK and blind items, Soni wrote, "What’s really bothering me in all this is the fact that the real issue - depression and mental illness - is now obfuscated by sound and fury. The point being that depression does not need a reason to engulf a person. It comes unbidden to the successful, the rich as much as anyone else. Think Robin Williams Kate Spade Anthony Bourdain and countless others. When you talk around the main issue you do a great disservice to all those who may be also suffering and think it’s due to external circumstances when in fact it’s due to an internal one that the person suffering cannot control."

Attacking soft targets like KRK, while keeping mum on the more powerful 'blind item' experts is sheer hypocrisy. KRK is vile, but atleast has the guts to put his name to his opinions. Rajeev's blind items against #SushantSinghRajput are vicious & cowardly. Don't be selective. — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 6, 2020

@Apurvasrani What’s really bothering me in all this is the fact that the real issue - depression and mental illness - is now obfuscated by sound and fury. The point being that depression does not need a reason to engulf a person. It comes unbidden to the successful, the rich... — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 6, 2020

...as much as anyone else. Think Robin Williams Kate Spade Anthony Bourdain and countless others. When you talk around the main issue you do a great disservice to all those who may be also suffering and think it’s due to external circumstances when in fact... — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 6, 2020

Asrani disagreed to her points and tweeted, "Untrue ma'am. Depression can be triggered by environmental factors like social isolation & a stressful workplace too. Unfair to diagnose Sushant's depression on twitter. But we do know of a campaign to label him a rapist, unprofessional & a write off. It shouldn't be covered up."

Untrue ma'am. Depression can be triggered by environmental factors like social isolation & a stressful workplace too. Unfair to diagnose Sushant's depression on twitter. But we do know of a campaign to label him a rapist, unprofessional & a write off. It shouldn't be covered up. https://t.co/qwwnZkqX3h — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 7, 2020

This is not just what happened. She recently lashed out at a troll for calling Mahesh Bhatt the 'flag-bearer of nepotism.' The comment read, "The real issue is nepotism...and your so called husband is flag bearer and so is god father of your daughter @karanjohar." To which, Soni replied, "You’re so ill informed. My husband has given more breaks to new comers than any one else in this industry."

You’re so ill informed. My husband has given more breaks to new comers than any one else in this industry. There was a whole long period of time where he refused to work with stars. Then he was accused of not working with stars ! Do ur homework and then talk please. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 7, 2020

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was 34 and was suffering from clinical depression for which he was even taking treatment from Hinduja Hospital.

