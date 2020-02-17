Anushka Sharma bids goodbye to Virat Kohli with an emotional post

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been keeping their fans glued to their social media handles because of the adorable posts with and for each other. Yet again, they sailed in the same boat when the actress took to her Instagram to share a picture with her husband and cricketer to wish him goodbye before his New Zealand tour before the test series. The picture was a monochrome one which Virat was seen with a goofy face while Anushka smiles sitting at the back

Captioning the photo, the 'Band Baaja Baraat' actress wrote, "You'd think good byes get easier with time. But they never do." Within a few minutes of its upload, the photo gets 2,11,000 likes. Have a look:

This isn't the first time when they've uploaded an adorable photo with each other. Just few days back on the occasion of Valentine's day, the cricketer shared a lovely post for his wife. Have a look along with some more beautiful pictures of the couple.

Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017. The actor shared an unseen wedding picture on their anniversary last year and wrote, “To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero that also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She hasn't announced any new projects as of now but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's, web-series Mai.

