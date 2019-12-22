Anti-CAA stir more important than film's first day collection: Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha claims at this point of time, discussions about the new citizenship law CAA and the ensuing nationwide protests are more important than any talk of opening-day collections of 'Dabangg 3', this week's new Bollywood release featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan with her. "We all know what is going on in the entire country," she said, referring to the CAA protests, adding: "I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, the entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film."

'Dabangg 3' collected Rs 24.5 crore at the box-office on its first day of release and added Rs 24.75 crore on Saturday. Apart from the anti-CAA stir, there are reports that the film got leaked on online platforms, which has also affected its business.

"I don't know since how long we are urging the audience not to watch pirated films because it affects our industry in a negative way," said Sonakshi, while interacting with the media at a Christmas celebration event with underprivileged kids of Angel Xpress Foundation.

On the nationwide protests against CAA, Sonakshi said: "I am with the people of this country. I feel the way people are protesting on streets, you can't snatch that right from them. I am very proud of the people who have come out and voiced their opinion. I am with them."

On why several A-list Bollywood actors have avoided expressing views on CAA, she said: "I think whoever wants to voice (an opinion) will voice, and whoever doesn't want, will not. After all, that is also their right."

But are the bigwigs of Bollywood scared to openly air their views? "I think they don't feel scared, but when they (celebrities) hit the streets, then the entire focus shifts on them. We know media cameras start following them, and because of that other people might feel ignored. If people can understand that they are also a part of the crowd, then they would definitely come out," she said.

'Dabangg 3' is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman and Arbaaz Khan.