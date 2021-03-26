Ankita Konwar's mushy post for Milind Soman after he tested COVID positive will melt your heart

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA KONWAR Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman's doting pair is loved by many and every time the couple shares a picture of themselves, fans couldn't help but adore the two. Ankita's recent post with Milind is no different. She posted a mushy picture with her husband on Thursday and it is adorable, to say the least. Ankita's post comes after Milind announced testing positive for coronavirus. "Nothing else matters.. #love #strength," she captioned the post. The post is an adorable selfie of the couple in which a smitten Ankita can't take her eyes off Soman, whereas the model-actor is seen smiling for the camera.

Soon after Ankita posted the picture on Instagram, fans rushed to the comment section to shower the couple with compliments and wish a speedy recovery to Soman. "Much appreciated,u proved that age is only the numbers and also an example of true love. kudos ..long live and always stay happy," a user wrote, while another said, "You guys and hot water brewing in the kettle behind. All what one need to have a content life. #goals" A third one commented, "Sir tested corona positive, god bless him."

Meanwhile, Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. "Tested positive. #Quarantine," Soman wrote.

Read: Milind Soman tests positive for COVID-19

The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", which started streaming in December.

Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was "recovering well".

Read: After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests positive for Covid-19; shares hilarious '3 Idiots' post

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.