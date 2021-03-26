Friday, March 26, 2021
     
Ankita Konwar's mushy post for Milind Soman after he tested COVID positive will melt your heart

Soon after Ankita Konwar posted the picture on Instagram, fans rushed to the comment section to shower the couple with compliments and wish a speedy recovery to Milind Soman.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2021 10:54 IST
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA KONWAR

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman's doting pair is loved by many and every time the couple shares a picture of themselves, fans couldn't help but adore the two. Ankita's recent post with Milind is no different. She posted a mushy picture with her husband on Thursday and it is adorable, to say the least. Ankita's post comes after Milind announced testing positive for coronavirus. "Nothing else matters.. #love #strength," she captioned the post. The post is an adorable selfie of the couple in which a smitten Ankita can't take her eyes off Soman, whereas the model-actor is seen smiling for the camera.

Soon after Ankita posted the picture on Instagram, fans rushed to the comment section to shower the couple with compliments and wish a speedy recovery to Soman. "Much appreciated,u proved that age is only the numbers and also an example of true love. kudos ..long live and always stay happy," a user wrote, while another said, "You guys and hot water brewing in the kettle behind. All what one need to have a content life. #goals"  A third one commented, "Sir tested corona positive, god bless him."

Meanwhile, Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. "Tested positive. #Quarantine," Soman wrote.

Read: Milind Soman tests positive for COVID-19

The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", which started streaming in December.

Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was "recovering well".

Read: After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests positive for Covid-19; shares hilarious '3 Idiots' post

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.

