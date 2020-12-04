Anil Kapoor is NOT covid positive; Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor test positive amid Jug Jug Jeeyo shoot

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANILSKAPOOR Anil Kapoor is NOT covid positive; Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor test positive

The news of the stars on the sets of the upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo testing COVID positive has stirred a storm on the internet. Going by the reports in Filmfare, a person close to the production has told the publication that actors Varun Dhawan Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have tested positive for the coronavirus. There were also reports that Anil Kapoor has also tested positive however, he hasn't. Brother Boney Kapoor confirmed to TOI that the actor hasn't tested positive for COVID19. He said, "Anil has tested negative."

Varun, Neetu, Anil, Kiara Advani and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role, were shooting for the film. Now the shoot has been stalled till the actors recover, according to the media reports. Recently, actor Maniesh Paul had also joined the star cast of the film and had received a warn welcome.

A few days ago, Neetu Kapoor had shared a video on Instagram of her undergoing the COVID19 test. The video showed her taking the test and giving a sneak peek into the safety measures taken by the production house on the sets. However, she deleted her post later.

In the video, Neetu Kapoor can be seen sitting and cooperating with the medical professional administering the test. Watch the video here-

Backed by Dharma Productions, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is being directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing Good Newwz last year.

