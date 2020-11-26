VIDEO: Neetu Kapoor undergoes COVID19 test as she shoots for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LIVEISHUSAMAR Neetu Kapoor undergoes COVID19 test as she shoots for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback on the big screen with her upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo. The actress had already begun shooting for the film earlier this month. On Thursday, she shared a video on Instagram of her undergoing the COVID19 test. The actress is definitely not taking her health for granted and taking all the necessary precautions.Neetu Kapoor shared a video of her test along with a sneak peek into the safety measures taken by the production house on the sets. However, she deleted her post later.

In the video, Neetu Kapoor can be seen sitting and cooperating with the medical professional administering the test. Watch the video here-

Neetu Kapoor has been away from the film screen for many years. She was last seen in the main role in the film Do Dooni Char alongside Rishi Kapoor and has done small roles in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam. Now, she is all set to return with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

As she returned to work, Neetu shared a picture on Instagram and shared that she misses her husband Rishi Kapoor. In the photo, the actress can be seen sitting on a chair as she gets her makeup done by an artist who is seen wearing a black face mask. "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me," she wrote.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will be directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing Good Newwz last year.

